College basketball picks: Villanova vs. Providence best bet on Saturday, Mar. 2

We have a Saturday afternoon showdown between two bubble teams in the Big East as the Villanova Wildcats hit the road to meet the Providence Friars. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Fox. Villanova defeated Providence 68-50 in their first matchup back on February 4.

Villanova (16-12, 9-8 Big East) has won four its last five matchups and did what it needed to do in a 75-47 whooping of Georgetown on Tuesday. This game was never in any doubt as the Wildcats held the Hoyas to just 27.5% shooting from the field and continued to add on to their lead as the game progressed. Eric Dixon led with 22 points and six rebounds. TJ Bamba (facial fracture) and Jordan Longino (illness) both sat out of the contest and are considered game-time decisions for today’s game.

Providence (18-10, 9-8 Big East) had a three-game losing streak snapped when getting wrecked by Marquette in a 91-69 rout on Wednesday. This game was well decided early as the Friars trailed 50-26 at halftime and could not fight their way back into the contest. Devin Carter provided 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Villanova was able to take the first matchup between these two teams by holding Providence to just 29.4% shooting from the field. The Friars can be hit or miss on offense, but they do give themselves scoring opportunities as they lead the Big East in free throw rate at 34.3% in the conference. That could come in handy in a game where every possession matters, as the Wildcats operate at one of the slowest tempos in the entire country per KenPom.

What this game means for Villanova

Villanova is on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into this matchup and is considered one of the first teams out according to bracket experts. Metrics like KenPom and NET have the Wildcats as a top 30 team in the country, but their resume doesn’t reflect that as they are 3-8 in Quad 1 games. They still have a lot of work to do to get into the big dance and a win here would go a long way towards them being considered safely in.

What this game means for Providence

Providence also enters this game on the bubble, but it is considered one of the last teams in according to those same bracket experts. The Friars have been up and down throughout Big East play, but has five Quad 1 victories to their credit on the year. They still have a layup game against Georgetown before closing the regular season against UConn next week, so it is essential for them to remain in good standing with the committee by winning this afternoon.

Villanova vs. Providence odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Providence -2.5

Total: 135

Moneyline: Providence -142, Villanova +120

Pick: Villanova +2.5