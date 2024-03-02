Full undercard for Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford WBA featherweight title fight

Two emerging talents face off as Otabek Kholmatov (11-0, 10 KOs) takes on Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday, March 2. The winner will walk away with the vacant WBA featherweight title. The bout will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Kholmatov, 25, is a powerhouse fighting out of Uzbekistan currently ranked as the WBA’s No. 1 contender. Achieving great success within the amateur scene, he turned professional in 2021 and won his first nine bouts by knockout. In his last bout, he dominated British fighter Thomas Patrick Ward, winning by way of TKO in the fifth round, after dropping Ward to the canvas three times.

Ford, 24, is a former U.S. National Golden Gloves winner, currently ranked No. 2 in the WBA rankings. The southpaw out of New Jersey turned professional in 2019 and two years later captured the WBA Continental Americas featherweight title. In his last fight, he outclassed former WBO junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno, winning by unanimous decision.

Before Kholmatov and Ford clash to close the show, the co-main event features another featherweight title fight. Reigning champion Luis Alberto Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) defends his belt against Reiya Abe (25-3, 10 KOs). Lopez is the betting favorite with -900 odds to win, while Abe has +550 underdog odds, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Kholmatov is a slight favorite with -150 odds to win while Ford comes in a +125 underdog. The favored method of victory is Kholmatov by knockout (+165), followed by Ford to win by decision (+200).

Full Card for Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford