Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Popular YouTuber turned professional fighter Jake Paul returns to the ring this Saturday, March 2. Paul will take on Ryan Bourland live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Paul (8-5-1, 5 KOs) makes his first fight appearance of 2024, following a first-round knockout win over semi-pro Andre August in December. “The Problem Child” will look to keep his momentum going and further prove to the boxing world he’s no fluke. To his credit, it seems the days of overaged retired MMA fighters opposite of his corner may be over.

Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) is similar to Paul’s last opponent, a low-level professional who took a step away from the ring. After a four-year hiatus, his return bout came against Santario Martin in 2022 and he won by way of fifth-round TKO. However, Bourland took off another two years following that bout.

Paul comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -2500 favorite while Bourland is a +1300 underdog. Paul to win by knockout is the likely method of victory, which has -900 odds.

Join us below for live updates and results during fight night!

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD