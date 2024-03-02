Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Women’s unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano comes back home to Puerto Rico to defend her multiple belts against Nina Meinke this Saturday, March 2. The 12-round bout gets going live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) is in a class of her own, fresh off a unanimous decision win over Danila Ramos last October. The 35-year-old has pushed for women’s ability to fight 12 3-minute rounds and even vacated her WBC featherweight title for the cause. A top-tier fighter in the sport, Serrano now eyes a fifth straight successful title defense.

Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) gets her chance at the unified featherweight crown and will be representing Germany as the current European featherweight champion. The southpaw has won her last six fights, including a unanimous decision win over Laura Ledezma last October.

Serrano enters a -3500 betting favorite as Meinke has +1500 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Serrano to win by knockout (-150). All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Join us below for live updates and results during fight night!

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke round-by-round results

