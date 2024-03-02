Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight bout

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (8-5-1, 5 KOs) is back in action and will face Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) this Saturday, March 2. The eight-round cruiserweight bout will be held at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It will serve as the co-main event for the women’s unified featherweight title clash between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Main card coverage gets going Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN. Ringwalks for Paul-Bourland are expected around 9 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

This card will stream on DAZN, in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Paul enters this bout after an impressive first-round knockout win over Andre August in December. Known for only beating retired MMA strikers like Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley (twice), and Anderson Silva, Paul is looking to gain an actual identity in the ring. This fight serves as another test for the influencer-turned-boxer whose lone loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Bourland brings a solid 17-2 record to the table. The 35-year-old is a relative unknown who last fought in 2022. However, in his last fight, he did defeat Santario Martin via fifth-round TKO. Bourland turned pro in 2013 and is a former Golden Gloves champion.

Fight odds

Paul is an overwhelming betting favorite with -2500 odds to win while Bourland has +1300 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Paul by KO (-900), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland