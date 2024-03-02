Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke fight time, live stream, more for women’s unified featherweight title bout

The unified women’s featherweight championship is on the line as Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her belts against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) this Saturday, March 2. The bout will take place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Serrano-Meinke main card coverage gets going Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN. Ringwalks for the unified women’s featherweight clash are expected around 10 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

This card will stream on DAZN, in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Serrano stands alone in the women’s featherweight division, winning her last four fights in dominant fashion. Now she looks to successfully defend the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO and Ring featherweight world titles back at home in Puerto Rico. One of the best women’s pound-for-pound talents in the sport, “The Real Deal” has not lost a fight since April 2022 against Katie Taylor.

Meinke is currently the women’s European featherweight champion, winning her last six fights. Fighting out of Germany, her last real title shot was for the IBF featherweight title against Sarah Mahfoud in 2022. The southpaw was defeated via unanimous decision in that bout.

Fight odds

Serrano enters a -3500 betting favorite as Meinke has +1500 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Serrano to win by knockout (-150), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke