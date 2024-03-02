Full undercard for Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke women’s unified featherweight title card featuring Jake Paul

The legendary Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) returns to the ring to defend her women’s unified featherweight status against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday, March 2. The bout will take place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Live coverage of the card begins at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN.

A pioneer for all women in the sport, Serrano is a seven-division titleholder who has won her last four bouts. In her last win she beat Danila Ramos by unanimous decision, in just the first women’s fight to go twelve 3-minute rounds since 2007. Now she gets an opportunity to display her boxing expertise in front of a home crowd in Puerto Rico.

Meinke brings the European women’s featherweight title to the table with hopes of walking away with an upset win. Her last chance at a major title came in 2022 against Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF featherweight title, however, she lost that bout by way of unanimous decision.

Before Serrano defends her WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO and Ring featherweight world titles, the undercard features a light flyweight title fight and influencer Jake Paul back in action.

The highly touted Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight belt against René Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). Gonzalez is the -575 betting favorite, while Santiago has +1500 odds to win, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the co-main event, Paul (8-5-1, 5 KOs) takes on Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. Paul is an overwhelming betting favorite with -2500 odds to win while Bourland has +1300 underdog odds.

Lastly, in the main event, Serrano enters a -3500 betting favorite as Meinke has +1500 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Serrano to win by knockout (-165).

Take a look at the full undercard below.

Full Card for Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke