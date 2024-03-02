Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke betting odds: women’s unified featherweight title card featuring Jake Paul

Two-time WBO Female Boxer of the Year Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified featherweight crown against challenger Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) this Saturday, March 2. The 12-round bout is set to take place at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Serrano currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring women’s featherweight titles, as she’s making a fight appearance in her hometown for the first time in three years. In her last bout, she defeated Danila Ramos by unanimous decision in the first women’s fight to go twelve 3-minute rounds since 2007.

Meinke fights out of Germany and is currently the European featherweight champion. After losing to Sarah Mahfoud back in April 2022, she has reeled off six straight wins, including a unanimous decision victory over Laura Ledezma last October.

In the co-main event, influencer boxer Jake Paul takes on Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. Paul is an overwhelming betting favorite with -2500 odds to win while Bourland has +1300 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Paul by KO (-900), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Before this bout gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win, total rounds, fight outcome, and whether it’s favored to go the distance, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Odds to win

Serrano: -3500

Meinke: +1500

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -110

Under 10.5: -115

To go the distance

Yes: +115

No: -155

Fight outcome

Serrano by Decision or Technical Decision: +130

Serrano by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Draw: +2800

Meinke by Decision or Technical Decision: +2500

Meinke by KO/TKO/DQ: +3000