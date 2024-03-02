NASCAR starting lineup: Joey Logano claims pole in qualifying for Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Round 2 qualifying results: Joey Logano was the fastest driver in the second round of qualifying and claimed pole position for the Pennzoil 400. The rest of the top ten includes:

Joey Logano Kyle Larson Austin Cindric William Byron Bubba Wallace Chase Briscoe Martin Truex Jr. Ty Gibbs Chris Buescher Christopher Bell

Round 1 qualifying results, Group B: The second group wrapped up first round qualifying and William Byron was the fastest driver. He’ll be joined in the second round by Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano, and the five advancing drivers from Group A.

Round 1 qualifying results, Group A: The first group wrapped up first round qualifying and Chris Buescher was the fastest driver. He’ll be joined in the second round by Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, and Martin Truex Jr. where they’ll compete for the pole position with the five drivers that advance from Group B.

NASCAR will go west for its next set of races, as it heads to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cup Series will wrap up race weekend with the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 3. The day before, the starting lineup will be determined when the Cup Series goes through qualifying at 2:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will utilize the single-lap qualifying format. The field will be split into two qualifying groups, and each will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice round. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier and the five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round.

The 10 remaining drivers will run a new, single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of Sunday’s starting grid. The fastest driver in the final round will earn pole position.

The rest of the field is determined in a new way for 2024. The drivers that didn’t advance to the final round from Group A will be assigned an even-numbered starting position, while drivers that didn’t qualify from Group B will be assigned an odd-numbered starting position.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the Pennzoil 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by William Byron (+900), Kyle Busch (+900), Ryan Blaney (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1000). Byron won last year’s race in 2:50:35 after five laps of overtime were needed. He started the 2024 season with a big win at the Daytona 500, and Daniel Suarez won last week’s race in Atlanta. Suarez has +4500 odds to win this week in Las Vegas.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.