NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Las Vegas Cup Series race

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. This will be the first event of the regular season not held at the a superspeedway with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosting this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will run the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 3, with qualifying taking place the day before at 2:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will utilize the single-lap qualifying format. The field will be split into two qualifying groups, and each will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice round. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier and the five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round.

The 10 remaining drivers will run a new, single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of Sunday’s starting grid. The fastest driver in the final round will earn pole position. The drivers that didn’t advance to the final round from Group A will be assigned an even-numbered starting position, while drivers that didn’t qualify from Group B will be assigned an odd-numbered starting position. This is a new rule for the 2024 season.

Entry list