 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Las Vegas Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. This will be the first event of the regular season not held at the a superspeedway with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosting this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will run the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 3, with qualifying taking place the day before at 2:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will utilize the single-lap qualifying format. The field will be split into two qualifying groups, and each will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice round. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier and the five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round.

The 10 remaining drivers will run a new, single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of Sunday’s starting grid. The fastest driver in the final round will earn pole position. The drivers that didn’t advance to the final round from Group A will be assigned an even-numbered starting position, while drivers that didn’t qualify from Group B will be assigned an odd-numbered starting position. This is a new rule for the 2024 season.

Entry list

2024 Pennzoil 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Noah Gragson 10 Group A
2 Zane Smith 71 Group A
3 Tyler Reddick 45 Group A
4 Christopher Bell 20 Group A
5 Ryan Preece 41 Group A
6 Josh Berry 4 Group A
7 Erik Jones 43 Group A
8 Carson Hocevar 77 Group A
9 Daniel Hemric 31 Group A
10 Kaz Grala 15 Group A
11 Denny Hamlin 11 Group A
12 Michael McDowell 34 Group A
13 Ty Gibbs 54 Group A
14 Martin Truex Jr 19 Group A
15 Chris Buescher 17 Group A
16 Bubba Wallace 23 Group A
17 Ross Chastain 1 Group A
18 Daniel Suarez 99 Group A
19 J.J. Yeley 44 Group B
20 Derek Kraus 16 Group B
21 Brad Keselowski 6 Group B
22 Joey Logano 22 Group B
23 Austin Dillon 3 Group B
24 Todd Gilliland 38 Group B
25 Chase Briscoe 14 Group B
26 Justin Haley 51 Group B
27 Kyle Larson 5 Group B
28 Alex Bowman 48 Group B
29 John H. Nemechek 42 Group B
30 Harrison Burton 21 Group B
31 Corey LaJoie 7 Group B
32 William Byron 24 Group B
33 Chase Elliott 9 Group B
34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Group B
35 Austin Cindric 2 Group B
36 Kyle Busch 8 Group B
37 Ryan Blaney 12 Group B

More From DraftKings Network