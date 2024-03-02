Will Bo Nix throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Combine will be held from Monday, February 26 to Monday, March 4. This gives college athletes a chance to meet with and work out for NFL head coach, scouts and team executives to try and increase their draft stock. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will look to capitalize on his success after transferring from Auburn and will participate in the Combine.

Quarterbacks are heavily scrutinized at the Combine. This causes some players to wait until their respective pro days to go through some of the drills including even throwing at all. It was reported on Sunday that Nix plans to throw at the Combine, per Jordan Reid.

Bo Nix’s collegiate production

Nix spent the first three years of his college career playing for the Tigers. Whether it was the offense or the SEC competition, he never excelled at Auburn. His best season was as a freshman when he threw for 2,542 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nix isn’t necessarily a dual-threat QB, but he has enough scalability that he can pick up some extra yards and touchdowns on the ground. He added seven touchdowns and 313 yards his freshman year.

Nix transferred to Oregon in 2022 and instantly had his best season. He threw for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Nix followed that up with 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 2023. He finished third in Heisman voting and greatly increased his draft stock after his switch to the Ducks. Nix isn’t expected to be a first-round pick, but trying to increase his draft stock may be why he has decided to throw at the Combine. For now, he is anticipated to be a late-first or second-round pick.