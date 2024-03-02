2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Drake Maye measurements, drill times, more

The top of the 2024 NFL Draft is expected to be dominated by quarterbacks, including North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Some have him as the top quarterback in the class, but the consensus is that he will be the No. 2 pick behind QB Caleb Williams. Reports are all over the place with the quarterback class, so Maye could use the upcoming 2024 NFL Combine to show why he should be a top pick in the draft.

Let’s take a look at his official measurements and drill results from the Combine.

Scouting report

Maye spent his freshman year playing behind current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. He took over under center in his second season in 2022 and tallied 4,321 passing yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Maye took a step back in 2023 but still finished with 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 30 career games, Maye picked up 1,209 rushing yards and added 16 more touchdowns. He has scrambling upside, but still projects as more of a pocket passer at the next level with the ability to escape pressure.

Maye should thrive at the Combine when going through drills, throwing to wide receivers and running backs. His accuracy will be on display no matter if his pass catcher is running short, medium or deep routes. Scouts will tune in to see Maye’s ability to push the ball down the field. His main weakness of having to create under pressure may not have a relevant drill, not allowing him the opportunity to show growth. Quarterbacks are called on to extend plays to buy pass-catchers more time and Maye has a tendency to force throws or make questionable decisions during this time.

QB measurements

Height: 6043

Weight: 223

Hand size: 9 1/8

Arm length: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 76 1/8

Combine drills, performance

