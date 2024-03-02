Will Michael Penix Jr. throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and will appear at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. Penix will throw at the combine in front of NFL scouts.

#Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will throw at next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, per source. pic.twitter.com/ckYSaAO09t — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 22, 2024

Penix will need to put together a strong combine performance in Indy, as his draft stock has been dropping since the national championship performance. He is now considered to be a second-round pick in most mock drafts.

Michael Penix’s collegiate production

Penix was a Heisman finalist after his undefeated 2023 regular season and Pac-12 title win at Washington. The Huskies got past the Texas Longhorns in the CFP semifinal round, but ultimately fell short against Michigan in the national championship.

Penix finished the 2023 season with a 65.4% completion rate, passing for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. He saw similar production in 2022 at Washington, with a 65.3% completion rate, over 4,600 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.