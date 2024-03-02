F1 live stream: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV and online

The 2024 F1 season has gotten underway and Saturday brings the first race of the year. The green flag drops for the Bahrain Grand Prix at 10 a.m. ET and the race will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, on ESPN+, and through the ESPN app.

The first race of the season is on Saturday instead of Sunday due to the start of Ramadan. The Islamic Holy Month starts next Sunday the 10th, but with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that weekend, the first two races were bumped up a day.

Three-time defending drivers’ champ Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450 after claiming pole position on Friday. Charles Leclerc follows at +650, George Russell is +1800, Lewis Hamilton is +2000, and Carlos Sainz is +2500. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez is +3000.