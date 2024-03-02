 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV and online

We go over how you can watch the Formula One race, what time it will begin and how long it will last.

By David Fucillo
11th placed qualifier Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB walks in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 01, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The 2024 F1 season has gotten underway and Saturday brings the first race of the year. The green flag drops for the Bahrain Grand Prix at 10 a.m. ET and the race will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, on ESPN+, and through the ESPN app.

The first race of the season is on Saturday instead of Sunday due to the start of Ramadan. The Islamic Holy Month starts next Sunday the 10th, but with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that weekend, the first two races were bumped up a day.

Three-time defending drivers’ champ Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450 after claiming pole position on Friday. Charles Leclerc follows at +650, George Russell is +1800, Lewis Hamilton is +2000, and Carlos Sainz is +2500. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez is +3000.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 George Russell 63
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Lando Norris 4
8 Oscar Piastri 81
9 Lewis Hamilton 44
10 Nico Hulkenberg 27
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Lance Stroll 18
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Kevin Magnussen 20
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Logan Sargeant 2
19 Esteban Ocon 31
20 Pierre Gasly 10

