 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch The LiUNA! Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch The LiUNA! of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and what time the race starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for The LiUNA! The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 2. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FS1 or on the NBC Sports App.

This is the first iteration of this race under this name and was previously known as the Alsco Uniforms 300. The LiUNA! will still be 200 laps broken down into three stages. The first two will be 45 laps each, and the final stage will be increased to 110 laps. Austin Hill is the reigning winner of the Las Vegas Xfinity spring race and took the checkered flag last year in 2:11:51. Ty Gibbs won in 2022 with a time of 2:56:15, and A.J. Allmendinger won in 2:38:10 in 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek hasn’t ever won an Xfinity race in Las Vegas, but his father, Joe Nemechek, did in 2003. Still, John Hunter has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win on Saturday, installed at +300. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+500), Cole Custer (+500), Chandler Smith (+800) and Riley Herbst (+800). Austin Hill has won both Xfinity races so far this season, but both were at superspeedways, which could explain his fall down to the sixth-best odds (+900).

How to watch the The LiUNA!

Date: Saturday, March 2
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 The LiUNA! starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Cole Custer 00 29.788
2 Chandler Smith 81 29.805
3 A.J. Allmendinger 16 29.904
4 Parker Retzlaff 31 29.987
5 Austin Hill 21 30.012
6 Ryan Sieg 39 30.023
7 Parker Kligerman 48 30.037
8 Sammy Smith 8 30.062
9 Sheldon Creed 18 30.072
10 Aric Almirola 19 30.165
11 Riley Herbst 98 30.209
12 John H. Nemechek 20 30.232
13 Brandon Jones 9 30.289
14 Sam Mayer 1 30.292
15 Jesse Love 2 30.292
16 Corey Heim 26 30.314
17 Jeremy Clements 51 30.336
18 Brennan Poole 44 30.519
19 Leland Honeyman 42 30.633
20 Kyle Weatherman 91 30.666
21 Jeb Burton 27 30.714
22 J.J. Yeley 14 30.809
23 Ryan Ellis 43 30.815
24 B.J. McLeod 78 30.961
25 Shane Van Gisbergen 97 31.053
26 Dawson Cram 4 31.096
27 Kyle Sieg 28 31.155
28 Hailie Deegan 15 31.25
29 Blaine Perkins 29 31.305
30 Patrick Emerling 07 31.311
31 Nick Leitz 92 31.367
32 Josh Williams 11 31.597
33 Garrett Smithley 6 31.862
34 C.J. McLaughlin 38 32.234
35 Sage Karam 32 32.297
36 Joey Gase 35
37 Justin Allgaier 7
38 Anthony Alfredo 5

More From DraftKings Network