How to watch The LiUNA! Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for The LiUNA! The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 2. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FS1 or on the NBC Sports App.

This is the first iteration of this race under this name and was previously known as the Alsco Uniforms 300. The LiUNA! will still be 200 laps broken down into three stages. The first two will be 45 laps each, and the final stage will be increased to 110 laps. Austin Hill is the reigning winner of the Las Vegas Xfinity spring race and took the checkered flag last year in 2:11:51. Ty Gibbs won in 2022 with a time of 2:56:15, and A.J. Allmendinger won in 2:38:10 in 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek hasn’t ever won an Xfinity race in Las Vegas, but his father, Joe Nemechek, did in 2003. Still, John Hunter has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win on Saturday, installed at +300. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+500), Cole Custer (+500), Chandler Smith (+800) and Riley Herbst (+800). Austin Hill has won both Xfinity races so far this season, but both were at superspeedways, which could explain his fall down to the sixth-best odds (+900).

How to watch the The LiUNA!

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup