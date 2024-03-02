2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Braelon Allen measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Combine presents an opportunity for draft hopefuls to strut their stuff in front of coaches, team owners and executives. They begin the week with team meetings and then go through drills to hopefully increase their draft stock.

This year’s running back class isn’t considered strong, but that’s just because there aren’t any running backs projected to be taken in the first round. That doesn’t mean that the class is lacking talent, and there are several players who could turn heads at the Combine to help increase their draft stock. Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen will look to do that as he joins the other running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks going through drills on Saturday, March 2.

How, when to watch Braelon Allen at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

Scouting report

Allen spent three years playing for the Badgers and wasted no time having an impact on the offense. As a freshman, he played in 12 games and ran for 1,268 yards with 12 touchdowns. Allen combined for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns over 35 games at Wisconsin. He isn’t much of a pass-catcher, as he had 275 total receiving yards over that same time span.

Allen isn’t the same caliber of back as Jonathan Taylor or Melvin Gordon were when they came out of Wisconsin, but he should be able to add to whatever backfield picks him up. He will be one to keep an eye on when they do the measurements, as he is a mobile bowling ball out of the backfield. Allen will be able to withstand hits at the next level but needs to show some improvement with his agility and lateral movement at the Combine to increase his stock.

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen will not run a 40, but will participate in positional drills. Pro Day is scheduled for March 15th. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 2, 2024

RB measurements

Height: 6 ft. 1 2/8

Weight: 235

Hand size: 9.28

Arm length: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 76 2/8

Combine drills, performance

