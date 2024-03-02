2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Trey Benson measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week and it will give 2024 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make a great impression in front of every franchise around the league.

Florida State running back Trey Benson will be in attendance in Indy and he is vying to be the first tailback taken off the board in this class. He is currently being projected as a late second-round pick and has a chance to move up the board with an impressive showing at the combine.

How, when to watch Trey Benson at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Benson spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as an underclassman backup at Oregon before transferring to Florida State in 2022. He was very productive in his two years in Tallahassee, breaking off a combined 1,896 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry with 23 touchdowns. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors back-to-back years and played a huge role in the Seminoles posting an undefeated regular season in 2023.

He has good size at 6’1”, 223 pounds and uses his balanc to stay up and running through contact according the NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. Zierlein does knock him for his indecisiveness and wasting too many steps in the backfield. He’s projected to start out as a backup with the potential to become a starter.

RB measurements

Height: 6 ft. 0 2/8

Weight: 216

Hand size: 9 2/8

Arm length: 31 4/8

Wingspan: 76 3/8

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: 4.39

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 ft. 2 inches

Shuttle run: TBD