2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Jayden Daniels measurements, drill times, more

The NFL Combine will begin on Monday, February 26. The start of the week is usually for players to meet with teams and go through those interviews, with the workouts not starting until Thursday, February 29. Reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels will get his chance to run through the drills on Saturday, March 2, alongside the running backs and wide receivers. The LSU quarterback is expected to be a top draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could end up jumping Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if he can dominate the Combine.

How, when to watch Jayden Daniels at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Daniels will turn 24 during his rookie season, which is technically a negative for some teams. He spent five years in college, playing for three seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils and finishing his career with two as an LSU Tiger. Daniels played in 55 career games and totaled 12,750 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He is a dual-threat QB and added 3,3-7 yards and 34 more touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels should get the chance to show how athletic he is at the Combine. Whether it will be in the 40-yard dash or agility drills, he should score highly when using his legs. Keep an eye on how he does in the bench press because his strength is a big knock against him. It isn’t his ability to throw the deep ball but a lack of zip on his passes into tight windows. Daniels also needs to silence doubters and impress with his short and medium accuracy during drills.

QB measurements

Note — Daniels has opted out of measurements at the combine.

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD