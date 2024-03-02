2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Malik Nabers measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Draft doesn’t take place until late April, but NFL teams will get a chance to see one last tryout from their potential draft class members this week. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will run through the last week of February and the first weekend of March as NFL prospects have the chance to interview with teams and perform on-field drills in front of team scouts. LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers will participate in the n-field drills alongside other WRs on Saturday, March 2.

Nabers spent three years at LSU, and had a breakout season in 2023. He finished the year with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nabers led the LSU offense in receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023, catching passes from Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

How, when to watch Malik Nabers at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Nabers is one of the top overall prospects in his draft class and is among the top three WR prospects. He is likely to get taken within the first 10 picks on Day 1. Nabers is a massive threat in the open field against any defensive back. His fast-twitch instincts are among the best in his class, and he is a fast and explosive route-runner. He has excellent timing and awareness with the ball in the air.

The only notable downside with Nabers is that he is on the smaller side for an NFL receiver. His smaller size has put him at a disadvantage in jump balls, as he is unable to effectively separate. However, his speed and route-running minimized the occurrence of those situations during his college years.

WR measurements

*Note: Nabers opted out of measurements at the Combine.

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD