2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Jonathon Brooks measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 Draft won’t begin until the end of April, but the NFL Scouting Combine will provide teams and fans with an early look at this year’s draft class. The Combine will run from Monday, February 26 through Monday, March 4, and running backs will go through on-field drills on Saturday, March 2 along with quarterbacks and wide receivers. However, running back Jonathon Brooks will be on the sideline for the physical portions of the combine.

Brooks’ season with the Texas Longhorns was cut short after he tore his ACL toward the end of the year, but he made quite the impact while healthy. He finished 2023 with over 1,100 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 286 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. His ACL injury may affect his draft stock, as the recovery for that type of injury can take a long time — particularly for running backs. Brooks played three seasons at Texas before declaring for the draft.

How, when to watch Jonathon Brooks at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Brooks’ talent in the backfield was visible to any eye this season at Texas. He reads defenders well and accelerates hard once he breaks out of coverage. His quickness benefits him both in exploding out of coverage and in the open field, and he is able to run through contact. He was a consistent pass catcher in the short range in college, as well.

Brooks will not be able to participate in the Combine’s on-field drills as he continues to recover from a late-season ACL injury. The injury may also affect his lateral movement going forward, which was a strength of his at Texas. He has a slightly smaller build than teams generally look for in a running back, and is likely to be a Day 2 pick at this year’s draft.

