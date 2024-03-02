2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Rome Odunze measurements, drill times, more

Before the 2024 NFL Draft begins in late April, this year’s NFL hopefuls will converge in Indianapolis for a week for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Players will have a chance to interview with potential teams and show off on the field, as well, in a series of physical drills. The combine will run through the final week of February and the first weekend of March, and wide receivers will go through their on-field drills on Saturday, March 2.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will have all eyes on him at the Combine. He was a breakout star of this year’s Huskies team, leading their talented offense in receiving yards as they marched their way to an undefeated regular season, a Pac-12 title, and a national championship appearance. Odunze finished the season with 1,640 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, and is expected to go early on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

How, when to watch Rome Odunze at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Odunze is one of the top prospects of this year’s wide receiver class, and will likely get selected in the first 10 picks of the draft. He has an excellent build for an NFL receiver, and combines his size and strength with good route-running and excellent hands. He can go up against defenders in the secondary and make a tough catch, and his size lends him to earning yards after the catch, as well. He has top-notch ball-tracking skills and was one of Michael Penix’s most consistent receivers in 2023, frequently surpassing 100 receiving yards per game.

His open-field speed is the only thing that could really be considered a negative in his scouting report, as he is not the fastest or most explosive among WRs in his class (though this isn’t to say he isn’t fast — he was a track runner in high school). However, with his other attributes, that may not feel as important to NFL scouts.

WR measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2 7/8

Weight: 212

Hand size: 9.25

Arm length: 32.25

Wingspan: 76.75

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD