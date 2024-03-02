2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Marvin Harrison Jr. measurements, drill times, more

The latest great Ohio State wide receiver is close to learning where he will start. Ahead of the NFL Draft in April, Marvin Harrison Jr. will compete at the NFL Combine. This event spans a whole week and allows draft hopefuls the chance to meet with team executives, coaches and owners while also going through workouts to show off their skills.

Harrison Jr. is expected to not only be the first wide receiver drafted but also the first non-quarterback drafted. Unfortunately, this means that the only place for him to go at the Combine is down if he doesn’t perform as well as guys like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. Recent Buckeyes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were all drafted in the first round over the last two years, setting the bar high for Harrison Jr.

How, when to watch Marvin Harrison Jr. at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Harrison Jr. spent three years playing for Ohio State. He was greatly overshadowed in his freshman year, with Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba all above him on the depth chart. When Wilson and Olave were drafted into the NFL, it provided Harrison Jr. the opportunity to step up in the offense, and he didn’t waste it. He finished his sophomore year with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games and followed it up with 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Harrison Jr. should crush the 40-yard dash and agility drills at the Combine. He is expected to be one of the faster wide receivers in the class and is a combination of explosive off the line and agile enough to still be a talented route runner. Harrison Jr. was listed as 6 ft. 4, 205 pounds at Ohio State and will want to try and show that he can be a physical receiver that can work through contact at the Combine.

WR measurements

Height: 6 ft. 3 2/8

Weight: 209

Hand size: 9.5

Arm length: 31.78

Wingspan: 77.28

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD