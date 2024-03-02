2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Blake Corum measurements, drill times, more

Michigan running back Blake Corum could have declared for the NFL Draft after a successful 2022 campaign, but he decided to return to school for his senior season. It resulted in his winning the national championship, and now he is considered one of the best running back prospects in this year’s class.

Corum will begin the Combine week meeting with teams before participating in drills with the other running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks on Saturday, March 2. Currently, no running backs are projected to be selected in the first round, but a strong Combine from Corum could be what it takes to convince teams to increase his draft stock.

How, when to watch Blake Corum at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Corum spent part of his career at Michigan playing alongside Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams. 2021 was the first year we got to see his impact on the offense, as he scored 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He improved each season, rushing for 1,463 yards in 2022 and then scoring 27 touchdowns on the ground last year, the most in the league. Corum played in a total of 45 career games with 3,737 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Corum’s measurements will likely be a talking point at the Combine. He was listed as 5 ft. 8 at Michigan, which would make him one of the shorter running backs in the league. Corum still is a physical running back but lacks the top-end speed smaller backs are expected to have. His 40 will be interesting to see if he can show off more explosiveness from the line. For now, he projects as a great complement to a backfield, but it is hard to see him leading one out of the gate.

RB measurements

Height: 5 ft. 7 6/8

Weight: 205

Hand size: 9

Arm length: 28 7/8

Wingspan: 70 1/8

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: 4.53

Bench press: TBD

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD