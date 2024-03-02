2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Bo Nix measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will give teams a chance to watch, interview, and evaluate draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in late April. The Combine will run through the last week of February and the first weekend of March in Indianapolis as players get one last chance to impress NFL scouts in the hopes of a favorable draft spot.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is headed to the Combine. Nix began his career at Auburn back in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Oregon in 2022. In 2023, Nix finished the season with a 77.4% completion rate, 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

How, when to watch Bo Nix at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Nix enters the draft at 24 years old, certainly on the upper side of the range for hopeful NFL-ers. Nix’s biggest positives lie in his arm strength and accuracy. He’s quick on his feet and can scramble, and his athleticism certainly would not be called into question after his performance in 2023. Nix fronted one of the best offenses in the nation this season, and his TD-to-INT ratio was fantastic. He excelled at avoiding the pass rush and keeping his eyes on the play.

However, Oregon did not ever ask much of him in terms of processing multiple reads. They built their offense around his strengths, but NFL secondaries could will him a lot more problems with his reads than the Pac-12 cornerbacks and safeties he was accustomed to facing.

QB measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2 1/8

Weight: 214

Hand size: 10 1/8

Arm length: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74 2/8

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD