2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Michael Penix Jr. measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held at the end of April, but before we get there, the prospects will go through the NFL Combine. This week-long event gives players in this year’s draft class the chance to meet with teams and then go through workouts to try and increase their respective draft stock.

Michael Penix Jr. made it all the way to the National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines last season. He and the Washington Huskies came up just short, but he capped his collegiate career off on a high note. Penix redshirt his freshman year and then had an injury in his second. Due to COVID, the QB actually played games in six separate seasons. He started his career at Indiana and then transferred to Washington in 2022. All told, he played in 49 career games and combined for 13,741 yards with 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

How, when to watch Michael Penix Jr. at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Penix will turn 24 years old shortly after the NFL Draft. He is one of the older prospects in the class, and even if his age isn’t a knock against him, his injury history certainly is. Penix tore his ACL in both 2018 and 2020, and two others suffered season-ending injuries to his shoulder in 2019 and 2021.

Luckily, his injuries didn’t come with him to Washington, and we finally got to see what he could do when healthy. Penix is a pocket passer but has the ability to scramble when called upon. If he can stay in the pocket, have time to go through progressions, and have faith his offensive line will keep him upright, he is good. Penix tends to struggle with pressure, and when he starts getting hit a lot, he rushes passes, and his accuracy goes. If he is drafted by a team with a weak offensive line, it could slow his development out of the gate.

QB measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2/8

Weight: 216

Hand size: 10.5

Arm length: 33.62

Wingspan: 81

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD