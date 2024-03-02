2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Adonai Mitchell measurements, drill times, more

Participating at the NFL Combine is a high risk, high reward for a lot of players. If they perform better than expected, it could be what increases their draft stock. If they perform worse, however, it could be the cause they fall from a day two to a day three selection.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is a talented player who happens to be caught in the middle of a top-heavy class of wide receivers. The focus is on guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze and that makes it hard for Mitchell to stand out.

How, when to watch Adonai Mitchell at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

Scouting report

Mitchell began his career at Georgia, spending two years with the Bulldogs. He combined for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in that span and then transferred to Texas. Mitchell played in 14 games for the Longhorns and had 845 receiving yards but found the endzone 11 times.

Mitchell was listed at 6 ft. 4, 190 pounds at Texas. He will want to show during the Combine that he can work through contact to go along with his speed. Mitchell should be able to impress during catching drills, as any off-target throws should help put his wide catch radius on display.

WR measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2 2/8

Weight: 205

Hand size: 9

Arm length: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 77 5/8

Combine drills, performance

