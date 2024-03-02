2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking MarShawn Lloyd measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Combine is set to get underway on Monday, February 26. It is a week-long event for college players to meet with the NFL team’s head coaches, executives, and scouts, followed by the famous Combine drills and workouts to end the week. It is a time for players to try and improve their draft stock which will be the primary focus for University of Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd.

How, when to watch MarShawn Lloyd at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Lloyd’s collegiate career had a rocky start. He was a five-star recruit who committed to the University of South Carolina. Unfortunately, Lloyd tore his ACL in practice leading up to the start of his freshman year. After his medical redshirt, he took the field in 2021 but only tallied 228 yards and a touchdown over 12 games. Lloyd struggled to cement himself as the starting running back, which prompted his transfer to USC in 2023. His final season was his best, with 820 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns and 232 receiving yards.

Lloyd was listed as 5 ft. 9 and 210 pounds at USC. He has great speed and agility, which he should be able to show off during drills. The pass-catching drills could be particularly helpful in increasing his draft stock. Lloyd is currently expected to be drafted in the third round or later. His biggest knocks are his size, lack of production as a blocker and his indecision out of the backfield.

RB measurements

Height: 5 ft. 8 6/8

Weight: 220

Hand size: 8.68

Arm length: 30.38

Wingspan: 73.58

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: 4.46

Bench press: TBD

Vertical jump: 36 inches

Broad jump: 9 ft. 10 inches

Shuttle run: TBD