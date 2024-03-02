2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Keon Coleman measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Draft is preceded by the NFL Scouting Combine, which will give teams a chance to meet and interview with draft prospects as they gather in Indianapolis from Monday, February 26 through Monday, March 4. Prospects also have the option to participate in on-field drills at Lucas Oil Field. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman will appear at the Combine and will work out alongside other wide receivers from his draft class on Saturday, March 2.

Coleman began his college career at Michigan State, playing with the Spartans for two years before transferring to Florida State. He led the Florida State Seminoles in receiving yards this season, finishing the year with 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. No other receiver on FSU had more than two receiving touchdowns this season.

How, when to watch Keon Coleman at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Coleman is projected to be a late first or early second round pick in the 2024 Draft. At 6-foot-4 and 215 lbs, Coleman has a great build to move to the next level. He is a step down from the elite WR prospects of his class — Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Marvin Harrison — and had significantly fewer receiving yards than those peers in 2023.

Coleman’s build contributes to his ability to go up for contested catches and keep moving after the catch. He is explosive for his size, and isn’t afraid to use his body to get physical with defenders and go up to grab seemingly impossible catches at times. However, he lacks acceleration in the open field, and his slower speed makes it a challenge to create separation from defenders in the secondary.

WR measurements

Height: 6 ft. 3 2/8

Weight: 213

Hand size: 9.38

Arm length: 32.18

Wingspan: 78.18

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD