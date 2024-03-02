2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking Brian Thomas Jr. measurements, drill times, more

LSU is starting to make a strong case for wide receiver university. With Ja’Marr Chase already dominating the NFL, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both could be first round selections as more Tigers make the leap to the next level.

Thomas Jr. flew more under the radar, playing behind guys like Chase, Terrace Marshall and Kayshon Boutte. Still, he is a fringe first-round talent and could benefit from a strong performance at the Combine. Nabers is likely going to be the second wideout taken behind Marvin Harrison Jr., but Thomas Jr. could still land somewhere where he is expected to have an instant impact.

How, when to watch Brian Thomas Jr. at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

Thomas Jr. spent three seasons at LSU, but his final year in 2023 was by far his best. He played in 13 games and finished with 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing alongside Nabers and his 1,569 yards and 14 scores.

Fans will want to tune in as Thomas Jr. runs the 40-yard dash and goes through agility drills. His speed and acceleration are what make him a reliable deep threat. A good Combine performance could have a team like the Kansas City Chiefs circling his name at he end of the first round. The knocks against Thomas Jr. and he needs to improve as a route runner.

WR measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2 7/8

Weight: 209

Hand size: 9.75

Arm length: 32.75

Wingspan: 79.62

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD