2024 NFL Combine scouting report: Tracking J.J. McCarthy measurements, drill times, more

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week and it will give 2024 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make a great impression in front of every franchise around the league.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will enter the combine as one of the more intriguing prospects in this class. After a very accomplished three-year run as the starter in Ann Arbor, his draft stack has quickly risen and some have projected him as a potential top 15 pick. He will participate in throwing drills in Indianapolis and will have an opportunity to show off in front of NFL teams.

How, when to watch J.J. McCarthy at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Scouting report

McCarthy enters the draft process following a highly successful career at Michigan where he left as arguably the greatest quarterback in that program’s storied history. He led the Wolverines to three straight Big Ten championships, three straight victories over rival Ohio State, and most recently, a College Football Playoff national championship this past January. For his career, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

Despite this success, there is an ongoing debate over whether he will actually warrant a first-round selection in this year’s draft. Michigan ran a power-run heavy scheme under now former head coach Jim Harbaugh and McCarthy wasn’t asked to do much. He did show a knack for making difficult throws in big moments, like late in fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against Alabama in January. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked as the 27th best prospect in this year’s class and praised his efficiency as a passer. According to fellow NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, however, he needs to work on going through his progressions as well as his arm strength.

QB measurements

Height: 6 ft. 2 4/8

Weight: 219

Hand size: 9

Arm length: 31 5/8

Wingspan: 75 7/8

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD