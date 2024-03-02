Will Jayden Daniels throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will run through the final week of February and the first weekend of March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Quarterback prospects from the 2024 draft class will have the option to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL scouts on Saturday, March 2, but it is not a requirement.

Daniels reportedly plans to throw and work out at his LSU Pro Day, but will not participate in the on-field drills alongside other quarterback, running back, and wide receiver prospects on the Saturday of the Scouting Combine. He will still travel to Indianapolis to participate in interviews and meetings with NFL team scouts.

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

Jayden Daniels’ collegiate production

Daniels is expected to be one of the top quarterback picks of the 2024 draft class. The reigning Heisman winner will likely be a top 10 overall selection in late April. In 2023, Daniels finished the season with a 9-3 record and passed for over 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He rushed for another 1,100 yards and added 10 touchdowns on the ground. Daniels will be 23 years old at the time of the NFL Draft.