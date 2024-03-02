Will Drake Maye throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine provides draft hopefuls the chance to meet with and work out in front of NFL scouts, front-office officials and coaches. Players hope to increase their draft stock with good performances, but others refrain from working out and instead go through the workouts at their respective pro days or let their established film speak for themselves.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is considered one of the better quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. He is expected to be a top draft pick already, so, in a way, the only direction he could go at the Combine is likely down. Whether that is the reason for him or not, Maye is not expected to throw at the NFL Combine, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Drake Maye’s collegiate production

Maye spent his initial freshman year behind former Tar Heel, current Washington Commander Sam Howell. After redshirting, he hit the ground running, sometimes literally, in 2022. Maye played in 14 games and finished with 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 698 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He followed that up with 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 12 games in 2023. Maye doesn’t project as a dual-threat quarterback at the next level, but his 449 yards and nine touchdowns do suggest he can use his legs to escape pressure. Heading into the NFL Combine, Maye is consistently mocked No. 2 overall to Washington, where he would again compete with Howell for a starting QB job.