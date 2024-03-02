Will Caleb Williams throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will bring this year’s draft prospects together with team scouts in Indianapolis, Indiana for a week of meetings, interviews, tests, and tryouts. Many prospects choose to participate in the on-field drills offered at the Combine as a way to boost their draft stock, but some choose to let their Pro Days or their in-game performances speak for themselves. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the projected top overall pick, will not throw in front of scouts at the Combine alongside other QB prospects on the Saturday of the event.

The upcoming NFL Draft's consensus top three QBs — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — all have decided to sit out this weekend’s throwing drills, a source confirmed to The Athletic.



Williams is not the only QB to opt out of throwing — he is joined by the other top two QB prospects in his draft class in the decision. At this point, with such a high draft stock, a performance that seemed off could only affect these players negatively. Some will choose to throw at their colleges’ Pro Days, at which NFL scouts will also be present.

Caleb Williams’ collegiate production

Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to USC to follow head coach Lincoln Riley west. His 2023 season saw a bit of a downturn from his 2022 performance at USC. In 2022, he passed for over 4,500 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2023, Williams passed for over 3,600 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 136 yards and 11 touchdowns.