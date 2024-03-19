Who is No. 16 Wagner playing in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 16 Wagner Seahawks escaped the No. 16 Howard Bison in the First Four opener to win 71-68 on Tuesday night and advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte on Thursday.

After leading by 13 points with under five minutes remaining in the second half, the Bison mounted a comeback and had a shot to tie the game in the final seconds. Well, they had multiple shots actually. Howard missed three 3-pointers at the end of the game with a chance to force overtime. Give credit to Wagner for holding on at the end. The Seahawks due to injuries only had seven players available for Tuesday night. Melvin Council Jr. finished with 21 points to lead Wagner.

The winner awaits the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The game is set to tipoff at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. That doesn’t exactly bode well for Wagner considering UNC basically gets a home game to start the tournament. This is usually the case with 1-16 matchups in the tourney.

UNC enters coming off a loss to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament Final. According to KenPom, The Tar Heels are viewed as the weakest of the four No. 1 seeds, ranking 9th overall on the website. UNC plays good defense, ranking in the top-10 in adjusted defensive efficiency. At 27-7, the Tar Heels are led by guard RJ Davis, who averages 21.4 points per game this season, and center Armando Bacot, who averages a double-double. Both players helped UNC advance to the National Championship as an 8-seed back in 2022, losing to Kansas in the final.