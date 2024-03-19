Injury updates for Kansas G Kevin McCullar Jr. in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks are going dancing for the 39th tournament in a row. During the regular season, Kansas had a 22-10 overall record, which helped earn them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks were led in scoring this year by guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who averaged 18.3 points per game, but his status for the tournament was in question due to an injury.

Kevin McCullar Jr. injury updates

Head coach Bill Self announced on Tuesday, March 19, that they would be shutting down McCullar for the entirety of the NCAA tournament. This news came just days before the team’s first-round matchup against No. 13 Samford. Previously, Self hadn’t spoken much about McCullar’s status, as there was hope that he would be able to get back to the court during the tournament. While McCullar will not play, it was confirmed that Hunter Dickinson will return and be available. Along with his scoring, Kansas will have to look to its depth to also make up the 6.0 boards and 4.1 assists per game that the guard provided.

The Jayhawks opened as 8.5-point favorites over Samford at DraftKings Sportsbook. With the announcement of McCullar’s absence, the line has already dropped to Jayhawks -7.