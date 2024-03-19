What is truTV? How to watch, live stream the NCAA tournament on truTV

The 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday, March 19. The game will span four channels: TNT, TBS, CBS and TruTV. Fans may not be familiar with the channel most associated with Impractical Jokers and a slew of reality tv shows.

In case you need a refresher, we have the breakdown of where to find it and which games to check out. To find it on DirecTV try Channel 246, and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242, or you can watch it online through your cable provider. The channel will air all four First Four matchups as well as eight games of the First Round.

Here’s a list of all the games that you can watch on truTV coming up this month.

First Four schedule: Tuesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. ET: No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard

9:10 p.m. ET: No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia

First Four schedule: Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m. ET: No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State

9:10 p.m. ET: No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State

First-round schedule: Thursday, March 21

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

3:10 p.m. ET: No. 3 Illinois vs. No., 14 Morehead State

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

10:05 p.m. ET: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Duke

First-round schedule: Friday, March 22

12:40 p.m. ET: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

3:10 p.m. ET: No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

7:35 p.m. ET: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston

10:05 p.m. ET: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon