Pick, prediction for No. 10 seeds Virginia vs. Colorado State in First Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Colorado State Rams in a First Four matchup on Tuesday, March 19. The play-in game will determine which team goes on to face No. 7 Texas in the Round of 64. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TruTV.

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State picks

Spread: Colorado State -2

Over/Under: 119.5

Moneyline: CSU -135, Virginia +114

Virginia (23-10, 13-7 ACC) finished third in the ACC and beat Boston College before getting ousted from the conference tournament by eventual champion NC State. The Cavaliers finished 69th in KenPom rankings and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency, keeping opponents to 59.6 points per game (2nd in the nation). Their best wins of the season came back in November against Florida and Texas A&M.

Colorado State (24-10, 10-8 MWC) finished seventh in the Mountain West and reached the semifinal round of the conference tournament before losing to New Mexico. The Rams defeated 2-seed Nevada in the quarterfinal, and earned key conference wins over San Diego State and Utah State during the regular season. They rank 38th at KenPom and went 6-7 against Quad 1 opponents.

Pick: Colorado State -2

Virginia’s offense has been nothing short of abysmal this season, and Colorado State has performed well against Quad 1 opponents. The Rams will advance to the first round of the tournament with their balanced approach on the court, led by guard Isaiah Stevens.