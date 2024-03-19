 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, prediction for No. 16 seeds Howard vs. Wagner in First Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Howard vs. Wagner in the First Four of 2024 March Madness.

The Howard Bison take on the Wagner Seahawks in a First Four game on Tuesday, March 19. The play-in game will determine which team reaches the Round of 64, and which team’s postseason is over before it really began. The winner of the game will take on No. 1 North Carolina. Only two No. 16 seeds in history have ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TruTV.

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner picks

Spread: Howard -2.5
Over/Under: 127.5
Moneyline: Howard -148, Wagner +124

Howard (18-16, 9-5 MEAC) won the Mid-Eastern American Conference as a No. 4 seed. The Bison, led by guard Bryce Harris and forward Seth Towns, rank 276th overall at KenPom and 192nd in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Bison defeated top-seeded Norfolk State in the conference tournament after losing twice to them in the regular season.

Wagner (16-15, 7-9 NEC) went on a major run in the Northeast Conference as the No. 6 seed, defeating each of the top three seeds to earn the conference title. The Seahawks rank 293rd overall at KenPom and 171st in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Pick: Wagner +2.5

With two low-ranked teams going head-to-head, I like this Seahawks team, which enters with a lot of momentum from their conference tournament run. Wagner keeps things running very, very slow — in fact, they have the second-slowest pace of play in the country — and if they can control this game and force Howard into their pace, they should advance to the Round of 64. Howard also struggles with turnovers, which won’t help in a slow game with fewer chances to make up for lost possessions.

