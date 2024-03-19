2024 March Madness printable bracket for the men’s NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday has come and gone and now all 68 teams have been sorted into the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket. The first four play-in games will be held on March 19 and 20 to cement the field of 64 ahead of the First Round getting fully underway on Thursday, March 21.

Every year, millions and millions of brackets are filled out with everyone hoping to defeat the 1 in a Quadrillion chance of filling out a perfect bracket. Whether you are doing it as part of a work pool, entering contests at DraftKings or looking to enjoy the games among friends, filling out a bracket is synonymous with March Madness.

Do you think that the No. 1 seeds will make it all to the Final Four? Is there a Cinderella team that you think will make a deep run? You can open a printable version of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket here as PDF.