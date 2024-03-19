Nuggets vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, March 19

Update: Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards have all been listed as questionable on the official injury report. We’ll see who suits up before making a final decision on the ATS pick and total.

Contenders for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference will square off Tuesday evening when the Denver Nuggets (47-21) meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-21). The Nuggets lost their last game against the Mavericks to see a five-game winning streak end, while the Timberwolves have won three in a row and are on the second night of a back-to-back set. This is the second meeting between these teams, with Minnesota winning the first game 110-89.

The Timberwolves are still without Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert didn’t play in Monday’s game. We’ll see if Minnesota rests anyone on the second night of a back-to-back given the stakes of this contest. The Nuggets are clean on the injury front.

The Nuggets are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 213. Denver is -278 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +225.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +7

Minnesota is 3-0 ATS this season as a home underdog and sports a 10-7 ATS record as an underdog overall. Denver has not been a great road team, going 15-19-1 ATS away from the Mile High City. Even though the Nuggets have been on a winning run lately, they have found a way to falter against opponents they should beat.

The Timberwolves have covered in their last three games and four of their last six. As long as most of their top players suit up, I think they can cover against Denver tonight.

Over/Under: Over 213

The Nuggets have gone under their totals in the last three games but had three overs in a row prior to that. The Timberwolves are 3-3 to the over in the same span. The last game between these teams went under this number, and the trends suggest another under will hit tonight. The Timberwolves are 12-18-1 to the over as the home side while the Nuggets are 12-23 to the over as the road team. I’ll take the under tonight.