NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 19

With only five games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule, there’s not many opportunities for DFS managers to grab value plays for their lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Rockets, $4,400

Landale has cooled off a bit since combining for 53.3 fantasy points over two games. He managed 19.8 fantasy points against the Wizards a few contests ago, and gets the same opponent Tuesday evening. Washington ranks last in the league in fantasy points allowed to centers, so Landale is worth trusting even if his playing time has been a bit uneven.

Grant Williams, Hornets, $4,900

It might not mean much given the overall results but Williams has rediscovered his touch a bit with the Hornets. He’s hit 30+ fantasy points in three of the last six games, averaging 27.5 fantasy points per game during that stretch overall. The three-point shooting is coming back around, and that helps Williams have some upside as a value play. He’s got a tough matchup against the Magic Tuesday, but it’s hard to ignore his recent production.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks, $4,500

If you believe in patterns, Hardaway Jr. is due for a big night. The Mavericks wing went for 42.3 fantasy points over the Thunder before putting up a dud Sunday against the Nuggets with just 5.8 fantasy points. The Spurs rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, which sets up Hardaway Jr. to have a strong showing in what should be a bounceback effort.