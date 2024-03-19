Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are only five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means bettors don’t have many options when it comes to finding great player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paolo Banchero over 5.5 assists vs. Hornets (-120)

Orlando’s star point forward has been dishing lately, hitting at least five assists in the last four games and going over this mark twice. He’s gone over this line once in two meetings this season against the Hornets, who rank 24th in opponent assists allowed per game. I think Banchero continues to be the focal point of this offense, and that should help him go over this line Tuesday.

Cam Thomas over 21.5 points vs. Pelicans (-110)

The Nets have given the third-year guard more to do of late since the team is in tank mode, and that’s led to a bit of a scoring bump. Thomas is averaging 26.8 points per game over the last five contests with 49/44/85 shooting splits. Brooklyn has a tough matchup against the Pelicans defensively but I do think Thomas should continue his scoring run tonight. He’s never finished below 21 points during this recent five-game stretch.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Spurs (+185)

Doncic has failed to log a triple-double in each of the last two games, but he had seven straight triple-doubles in a row before that. The Mavericks guard gets a more favorable matchup Tuesday with the Spurs, who rank 25th in opponent points allowed and 23rd in defensive rating. He got triple-doubles in two of the three meetings this season against San Antonio, coming one rebound and two assists from making it three for three. Back him to register another triple-double tonight.

Anthony Edwards over 6.5 rebounds vs. Nuggets (+105)

Even though the Nuggets rank eighth in opponent rebounds allowed, I think Edwards can go over this line. The Timberwolves forward has gone over this mark in four straight games and as long as he suits up on the second night of a back-to-back set, this is a low enough line where he can clear it. He only snagged two rebounds in the first meeting against Denver but that game did feature both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Towns is already out tonight but Gobert might also sit again. That would further help Edwards on the glass.