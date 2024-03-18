NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s a medium-sized slate Monday, as 16 teams will be in action across the association.

One of the marquee contests on this slate is Warriors vs. Knicks, which will take place in the Bay at 10:00 p.m. ET.

One of the marquee contests on this slate is Warriors vs. Knicks, which will take place in the Bay at 10:00 p.m. ET.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

Since OG Anunoby’s return to the Knicks’ lineup, Hart’s usage rate has dipped considerably. However, Anunoby has been ruled out for tonight’s contest in San Francisco, which means we can go back to one of my favorite plays across the entire league over the last month:

Josh Hart overs.

Prior to New York’s last two contests, Hart’s usage rate had eclipsed 15% in 11 straight games, as the veteran carved out a notable offensive role alongside Jalen Brunson. While Hart’s scoring bump was sizable over that stretch, his rebounding went to another level.

The Villanova product has racked up double-digit boards in seven of his last nine contests, including three straight games with at least 13 rebounds. The Warriors are a middle-of-the-pack team on the glass, lacking a certain amount of size on their roster.

Hart has surpassed this combined points and rebounds total with relative ease in nine of his last 10 games. Considering the favorable matchup and his expected bump in usage with Anunoby sidlined, I expect his hot streak to continue Monday night in the Bay.



