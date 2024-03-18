WNIT bracket 2024: Full list of matchups, schedule for Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament

The 2024 Division 1 college basketball postseason gets underway this week with the NCAA Tournament serving as the main course of the week. There will be several other tournaments getting underway, including the Postseason Women’s NIT.
The Women’s National Invitation Tournament used to serve as the No. 2 tournament behind the NCAA Tournament. However, the NCAA introduced the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) as its new No. 2 tournament. The Postseason WNIT now serves as the No. 3 tournament.
The full field was announced for the Postseason WNIT on Sunday evening, and the we’ll learn the full bracket on Monday. The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 20.
Automatic Qualifiers
Colgate (18-13), Patriot
Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic
Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast
Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic
Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
UAlbany (25-6), America East
UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
At Large Qualifiers
Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American
Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American
Butler (14-16), Big East
Cal Poly (17-13), Big West
Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun
Charleston (21-9), Colonial
Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
Florida International (20-11), Conference USA
Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten
Montana (22-9), Big Sky
Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
North Dakota State (21-11), Summit
Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt
Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit
Pacific (18-14), West Coast
Providence (13-20), Big East
Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
South Dakota (21-12), Summit
Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
Troy (19-11), Sun Belt
UAB (18-13), American Athletic
UC Riverside (18-13), Big West
UIC (18-15), Missouri Valley
UT San Antonio (17-14), American
Vermont (22-11), America East
Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten
Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West
We’ll provide the full list of first round matchups and days and times once they’re announced Monday afternoon.
2024 WNIT bracket
First round
TBD