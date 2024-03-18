WNIT bracket 2024: Full list of matchups, schedule for Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament

The 2024 Division 1 college basketball postseason gets underway this week with the NCAA Tournament serving as the main course of the week. There will be several other tournaments getting underway, including the Postseason Women’s NIT.

The Women’s National Invitation Tournament used to serve as the No. 2 tournament behind the NCAA Tournament. However, the NCAA introduced the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) as its new No. 2 tournament. The Postseason WNIT now serves as the No. 3 tournament.

The full field was announced for the Postseason WNIT on Sunday evening, and the we’ll learn the full bracket on Monday. The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 20.

Automatic Qualifiers

Colgate (18-13), Patriot

Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic

Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast

Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic

Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic

Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky

South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South

Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley

Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun

UAlbany (25-6), America East

UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern

At Large Qualifiers

Boise State (21-13), Mountain West

Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American

Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American

Butler (14-16), Big East

Cal Poly (17-13), Big West

Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun

Charleston (21-9), Colonial

Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12

Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10

Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun

Florida International (20-11), Conference USA

Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley

Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt

Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten

Montana (22-9), Big Sky

Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley

North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial

North Dakota State (21-11), Summit

Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky

Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley

Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt

Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit

Pacific (18-14), West Coast

Providence (13-20), Big East

Purdue (13-18), Big Ten

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon

Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10

South Dakota (21-12), Summit

Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt

Troy (19-11), Sun Belt

UAB (18-13), American Athletic

UC Riverside (18-13), Big West

UIC (18-15), Missouri Valley

UT San Antonio (17-14), American

Vermont (22-11), America East

Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten

Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West

We’ll provide the full list of first round matchups and days and times once they’re announced Monday afternoon.

2024 WNIT bracket

First round

TBD