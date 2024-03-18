NIT 2024: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

The 2024 National Invitational Tournament will tip off this week with first-round matchups taking place across campus sites on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. 32 teams will participate in the single-elimination tourney with the goal of making the NIT Final Four at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here are the complete list of odds for the 2024 NIT First Round from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NIT first round odds

North Texas at LSU

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: LSU -2.5

Total: 136

Moneyline: LSU -148, North Texas +124

Boston College at Providence

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Providence -6

Total: 140.5

Moneyline: Providence -258, Boston College +210

Xavier at Georgia

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Georgia -1.5

Total: 152.5

Moneyline: Georgia -130, Xavier +110

Cornell at Ohio State

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Ohio State -10.5

Total: 152

Moneyline: Ohio State -750, Cornell +525

USF at UCF

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: UCF -5

Total: 140

Moneyline: UCF -205, USF +170

Richmond at Virginia Tech

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Virginia Tech -6

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -265, Richmond +215

Minnesota at Butler

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Butler -3.5

Total: 148

Moneyline: Butler -180, Minnesota +150

Kansas State at Iowa

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Iowa -6

Total: 157

Moneyline: Iowa -258, Kansas State +210

UC Irvine at Utah

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Utah -7.5

Total: 150

Moneyline: Utah -345, UC Irvine +275

Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Seton Hall -7.5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Seton Hall -340, Saint Joseph’s +270

SMU at Indiana State

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Indiana State -8

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Indiana State -355, SMU +280

Loyola Chicago at Bradley

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Bradley -4.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Bradley -205, Loyola Chicago +170

UNLV at Princeton

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Princeton -3

Total: 139

Moneyline: Princeton -175, UNLV +145

Appalachian State at Wake Forest

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Wake Forest -8

Total: 145

Moneyline: Wake Forest -360, Appalachian State +285

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Cincinnati -6

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: Cincinnati -270, San Francisco +220

VCU at Villanova

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Spread: Villanova -6.5

Total: 130.5

Moneyline: Villanova -290, VCU +235