 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NIT 2024: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

Here’s the complete list of odds for the first round of the 2024 NIT.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 National Invitational Tournament will tip off this week with first-round matchups taking place across campus sites on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. 32 teams will participate in the single-elimination tourney with the goal of making the NIT Final Four at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here are the complete list of odds for the 2024 NIT First Round from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NIT first round odds

North Texas at LSU

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: LSU -2.5
Total: 136
Moneyline: LSU -148, North Texas +124

Boston College at Providence

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Providence -6
Total: 140.5
Moneyline: Providence -258, Boston College +210

Xavier at Georgia

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 152.5
Moneyline: Georgia -130, Xavier +110

Cornell at Ohio State

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Ohio State -10.5
Total: 152
Moneyline: Ohio State -750, Cornell +525

USF at UCF

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: UCF -5
Total: 140
Moneyline: UCF -205, USF +170

Richmond at Virginia Tech

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Virginia Tech -6
Total: 143.5
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -265, Richmond +215

Minnesota at Butler

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Butler -3.5
Total: 148
Moneyline: Butler -180, Minnesota +150

Kansas State at Iowa

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Iowa -6
Total: 157
Moneyline: Iowa -258, Kansas State +210

UC Irvine at Utah

Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Utah -7.5
Total: 150
Moneyline: Utah -345, UC Irvine +275

Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Seton Hall -7.5
Total: 145.5
Moneyline: Seton Hall -340, Saint Joseph’s +270

SMU at Indiana State

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Indiana State -8
Total: 156.5
Moneyline: Indiana State -355, SMU +280

Loyola Chicago at Bradley

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Bradley -4.5
Total: 137.5
Moneyline: Bradley -205, Loyola Chicago +170

UNLV at Princeton

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Princeton -3
Total: 139
Moneyline: Princeton -175, UNLV +145

Appalachian State at Wake Forest

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Wake Forest -8
Total: 145
Moneyline: Wake Forest -360, Appalachian State +285

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Cincinnati -6
Total: 143.5
Moneyline: Cincinnati -270, San Francisco +220

VCU at Villanova

Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Villanova -6.5
Total: 130.5
Moneyline: Villanova -290, VCU +235

More From DraftKings Network