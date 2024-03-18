NIT 2024: Full list of odds for each first round matchup

The 2024 National Invitational Tournament will tip off this week with first-round matchups taking place across campus sites on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. 32 teams will participate in the single-elimination tourney with the goal of making the NIT Final Four at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here are the complete list of odds for the 2024 NIT First Round from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 NIT first round odds
North Texas at LSU
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: LSU -2.5
Total: 136
Moneyline: LSU -148, North Texas +124
Boston College at Providence
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Providence -6
Total: 140.5
Moneyline: Providence -258, Boston College +210
Xavier at Georgia
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 152.5
Moneyline: Georgia -130, Xavier +110
Cornell at Ohio State
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Ohio State -10.5
Total: 152
Moneyline: Ohio State -750, Cornell +525
USF at UCF
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: UCF -5
Total: 140
Moneyline: UCF -205, USF +170
Richmond at Virginia Tech
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Virginia Tech -6
Total: 143.5
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -265, Richmond +215
Minnesota at Butler
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Butler -3.5
Total: 148
Moneyline: Butler -180, Minnesota +150
Kansas State at Iowa
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Iowa -6
Total: 157
Moneyline: Iowa -258, Kansas State +210
UC Irvine at Utah
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Spread: Utah -7.5
Total: 150
Moneyline: Utah -345, UC Irvine +275
Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Seton Hall -7.5
Total: 145.5
Moneyline: Seton Hall -340, Saint Joseph’s +270
SMU at Indiana State
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Indiana State -8
Total: 156.5
Moneyline: Indiana State -355, SMU +280
Loyola Chicago at Bradley
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Bradley -4.5
Total: 137.5
Moneyline: Bradley -205, Loyola Chicago +170
UNLV at Princeton
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Princeton -3
Total: 139
Moneyline: Princeton -175, UNLV +145
Appalachian State at Wake Forest
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Wake Forest -8
Total: 145
Moneyline: Wake Forest -360, Appalachian State +285
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Cincinnati -6
Total: 143.5
Moneyline: Cincinnati -270, San Francisco +220
VCU at Villanova
Date: Wednesday, March 20
Spread: Villanova -6.5
Total: 130.5
Moneyline: Villanova -290, VCU +235