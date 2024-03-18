March Madness predictions: Which team will win East Region in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The 2024 March Madness brackets have been released, and UConn unsurprisingly earned the top overall seed. However, they landed in the East Region, which features three other Power 5 conference champions in Iowa State, Illinois, and Auburn. Who will make it out of the East and head to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona? We break it down here.

2024 March Madness prediction: East Region

The East’s No. 1 seed is the reigning national champion, and the top overall seed in the entire tournament. It won’t be an easy path for the UConn Huskies, who may encounter the SEC title-winning Auburn Tigers at the No. 4 seed or the Big XII champion Iowa State Cyclones at the No. 2 seed on the way to the Final Four, but this UConn team is simply too good to bet against.

The Huskies boast the best offense in the nation, ranking atop KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings, and balance it out with a defense that ranks 11th. Iowa State does not have the offensive firepower to keep up with this team, and while Auburn is arguably the most similar team in the region with their balanced offensive and defensive approach, I’m still picking the top seed to make it out of there and back into the Final Four.

Pick: UConn