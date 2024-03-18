Full list of odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament

It feels like the season just started, but Selection Sunday is upon us. Conference tournaments have wrapped up, and brackets will be put together on Sunday, March 17, as teams learn their respective postseason destinations. Anything can happen in March, and LSU will look to defend its national title from a year ago.

It is no surprise that the South Carolina Gamecocks will be a top seed in the tournament and have the best odds of winning it. They went 32-0 this season, marking two years in a row that South Carolina went undefeated during the regular season and won the Women’s SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks look to make up for last year’s loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four but may have a tough time doing so due to the emotions Iowa comes into this year’s tournament with. Leading NCAA all-time scorer Caitlin Clark announced that this will be her final season as she declares for the WNBA Draft. Clark and the Hawkeyes enter with the second-best odds to win the national championship this year.

LSU won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament in a highly contested bout between Clark and forward Angel Reese. The Tigers dominated the Hawkeyes 102-83 and have revenge on their minds as they lost to the Gamecocks in this year’s SEC Tournament after benches cleared in the fourth quarter.

No team has as much championship experience as Connecticut does and they enter with the sixth-best odds (+1600) to be the team cutting down the nets. Many believe that the USC to pay attention to is not the Gamecocks but the Trojans out west. Southern California went 26-5 this season and was led by standout guard JuJu Watkins. She is as good of a playmaker as anyone in the tournament and could have the Trojans as a dark horse favorite at +5000.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook: