 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets and become the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Teddy Ricketson
JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans celebrates cutting a piece of a net down after the team’s victory over the Stanford Cardinal 74-61 in the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

It feels like the season just started, but Selection Sunday is upon us. Conference tournaments have wrapped up, and brackets will be put together on Sunday, March 17, as teams learn their respective postseason destinations. Anything can happen in March, and LSU will look to defend its national title from a year ago.

It is no surprise that the South Carolina Gamecocks will be a top seed in the tournament and have the best odds of winning it. They went 32-0 this season, marking two years in a row that South Carolina went undefeated during the regular season and won the Women’s SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks look to make up for last year’s loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four but may have a tough time doing so due to the emotions Iowa comes into this year’s tournament with. Leading NCAA all-time scorer Caitlin Clark announced that this will be her final season as she declares for the WNBA Draft. Clark and the Hawkeyes enter with the second-best odds to win the national championship this year.

LSU won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament in a highly contested bout between Clark and forward Angel Reese. The Tigers dominated the Hawkeyes 102-83 and have revenge on their minds as they lost to the Gamecocks in this year’s SEC Tournament after benches cleared in the fourth quarter.

No team has as much championship experience as Connecticut does and they enter with the sixth-best odds (+1600) to be the team cutting down the nets. Many believe that the USC to pay attention to is not the Gamecocks but the Trojans out west. Southern California went 26-5 this season and was led by standout guard JuJu Watkins. She is as good of a playmaker as anyone in the tournament and could have the Trojans as a dark horse favorite at +5000.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
South Carolina −120
Iowa +550
LSU +900
Texas +1500
Stanford +1500
UConn +1600
Ohio State +3000
UCLA +4000
Notre Dame +4500
USC +5000
North Carolina State +6000
Oregon State +10000
Indiana +10000
Utah +15000
Gonzaga +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Kansas State +25000
Colorado +25000
Baylor +30000
Duke +40000
UNLV +50000
Tennessee +50000
Ole Miss +50000
Oklahoma +50000
Nebraska +50000
Michigan State +50000
Louisville +50000
Creighton +50000
Alabama +50000
Maryland +60000
North Carolina +70000
West Virginia +70000
Syracuse +80000
Iowa State +80000
Green Bay +100000
Chattanooga +100000
Texas A&M +100000
Middle Tennessee +100000
Michigan +100000
Marquette +100000
Eastern Washington +100000
Kansas +100000
Florida State +100000
FGCU +100000
Richmond +100000
Vanderbilt +200000
South Dakota State +200000
Kent State +200000
Maine +200000
Fairfield +200000
Drake +200000
Auburn +200000
Arizona +200000
Columbia +200000
Marshall +200000
Rice +300000
UT Martin +500000
UC Irvine +500000
Sacred Heart +500000
Norfolk State +500000
Jackson State +500000
Holy Cross +500000
Drexel +500000
California Baptist +500000
A&M-Corpus Christi +500000
Presbyterian +500000
Portland +500000

More From DraftKings Network