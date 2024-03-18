NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 18

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA schedule, and that’s how many are on the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That gives managers plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, $4,800

Alexander-Walker managed just 17.3 fantasy points in the last contest against Utah, but had back-to-back 36+ fantasy point showings prior to that dip. The Timberwolves wing has become part of the main rotation, so playing time should not be an issue. The Jazz bottled up Alexander-Walker but it’s hard to think that’ll happen again. Utah ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, setting up one of Minnesota’s top shooters to have a strong game.

Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies, $4,800

The Grizzlies have been battling the injury bug all season, but LaRavia has finally been able to carve out a role late in the year as the team enters tank mode. He’s averaging 28.7 fantasy points over the last seven games and gets a great matchup Monday against the Kings. Sacramento ranks 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. It can be hard to trust players on tanking teams but LaRavia’s recent production shouldn’t be overlooked.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers, $4,500

Niang is a bit risky as a DFS play because he’s so reliant on hitting the triple, but the Cavaliers forward is on a heater. Over the last six games, Niang is averaging 26.5 fantasy points and shooting 45.7% from behind the arc. The Pacers have not been good defensively this season and rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. I’d take Niang and his upside as a perimeter threat at this price point.