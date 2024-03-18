Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We have a busy slate of NBA action to open the new week with eight games tipping off around the league. There are plenty of opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Duncan Robinson over 15.5 points vs. 76ers (-105)

Robinson is putting up 13.7 ppg and has been upping his average all throughout the month of March. The Miami Heat forward is coming off an excellent showing against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday where he dropped a season high 30 points in a victory. I say keep riding the hot hand and take the over on his point total when the Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers this evening.

Draymond Green under 6.5 points vs. Knicks (+100)

Green is averaging just 9.0 ppg for the Golden State Warriors this season and has put up single-digit scoring performances in 10 of his last 12 games. Tonight, the Warriors will be hosting a New York Knicks team that has the top defense in the league as they’ve held opponents to an average of 96.6 points over their last 10 games. A potential physical struggle is right up Green’s alley, but I’ll take the under on his point total.

Myles Turner over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+114)

Turner is shooting 34.2% from three this season and is on the cusp of setting a career high for threes made. The Indiana Pacers center buried five in last Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, but went 0-2 in Saturday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. I think he gets back on track from downtown in tonight’s home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and I’ll take the over in this category.

Mike Conley over 1.5 steals vs. Jazz (+170)

Conley has been averaging a steal a game for the Minnesota Timberwolves and tonight he’ll be matched up against his former team in the Utah Jazz. Over their last 10 games, the Jazz have yielded an average of 7.2 steals which puts them in the middle of the pack in that category. I think Conley can show off his sleight of hand abilities multiple times in this contest, so I’ll take the over on this prop.

Isaiah Stewart under 0.5 blocks vs. Celtics (+124)

The Pistons center has been consistent in sending shots packing as of late, recording five blocks in his last three games. However, he’ll have a tough matchup going up against the league’s top team in the Boston Celtics as opponents have only recorded an average of four blocks against them in their last 10 games. I’ll say Stewart gets blanked in this category and take the under.