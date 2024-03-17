NCAA women’s bracket 2024: Complete women’s March Madness bracket with matchups

March Madness is upon us! The 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament gets started later this week, but the full bracket has been unveiled.

South Carolina is the No. 1 overall seed for this year’s tournament and are a favorite to win it all at -120 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Gamecocks went undefeated this season and also ran the table as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. If anybody else wins the tournament, it will be an upset.

The big story much of the nation will follow is Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark is playing in her final NCAA Tournament and faces an uphill climb if she is going to close out her college career with a national title

Of course, March is all about upsets, so we’ll see what the bracket reveals for South Carolina’s road to a potential title. We’ll drop in the complete bracket below and we’ll add the times and dates as they are announced.

Albany Regional 1 bracket

#1 South Carolina vs. #16 Sacred Heart OR Presbyterian

#8 North Carolina vs. #9 Michigan State

#5 Oklahoma vs. #12 Florida Gulf Coast

#4 Indiana vs. #13 Fairfield

#6 Nebraska vs. #11 Texas A&M

#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Eastern Washington

#7 Ole Miss vs. #10 Marquette

#2 Notre Dame vs. #15 Kent State

Albany Regional 2 bracket

#1 Iowa vs. #16 Holy Cross OR UT Martin

#8 West Virginia vs. #9 Princeton

#5 Colorado vs. #12 Drake

#4 Kansas State vs. #13 Portland

#6 Louisville vs. #11 Middle Tennessee

#3 LSU vs. #14 Rice

#7 Creighton vs. #10 UNLV

#2 UCLA vs. #15 California Baptist

Portland Regional 1 bracket

#1 USC vs. #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

#8 Kansas vs. #9 Michigan

#5 Baylor vs. #12 Vanderbilt OR Columbia

#4 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Marshall

#6 Syracuse vs. #11 Auburn OR Arizona

#3 UConn vs. #14 Jackson State

#7 Duke vs. #10 Richmond

#2 Ohio State vs. #15 Maine

Portland Regional 2 bracket

#1 Texas vs. #16 Drexel

#8 Alabama vs. #9 Florida State

#5 Utah vs. #12 South Dakota State

#4 Gonzaga vs. #13 UC Irvine

#6 Tennessee vs. #11 Green Bay

#3 NC State vs. #14 Chattanooga

#7 Iowa State vs. #10 Maryland

#2 Stanford vs. #15 Norfolk State